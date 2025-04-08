Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 141.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382,583 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Robinhood Markets worth $24,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $31,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 90,866 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $4,604,180.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $255,478.14. The trade was a 94.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,621,134 shares of company stock worth $131,646,496 in the last ninety days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HOOD opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.02. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.41.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

