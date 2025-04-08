Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,851 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Fidelity National Financial worth $22,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE FNF opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $66.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.