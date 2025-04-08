Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $38.08, with a volume of 74173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Ajinomoto to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AJINY

Ajinomoto Trading Up 3.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.02%.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.