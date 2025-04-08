Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $38.08, with a volume of 74173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Ajinomoto to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Ajinomoto Trading Up 3.9 %
Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.02%.
Ajinomoto Company Profile
Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.
