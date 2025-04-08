Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Aisin Trading Down 18.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01.

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Aisin had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Aisin Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

