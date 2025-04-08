Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after buying an additional 2,516,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,202,879,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $463.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $534.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.8121 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

