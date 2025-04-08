Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 2,240 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,249.23 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,176.31 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,342.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1,328.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total transaction of $25,344,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,899.18. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total value of $4,077,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,616. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $165,646,468 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,480.12.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

