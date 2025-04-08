Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) Trading Down 13.8% – What’s Next?

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 44,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 45,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Addentax Group Trading Down 13.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Addentax Group alerts:

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative net margin of 47.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.64%.

Insider Activity at Addentax Group

About Addentax Group

In other Addentax Group news, CEO Hong Zhida bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,024.46. This represents a 10.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 27,195 shares of company stock valued at $29,169 in the last 90 days. 4.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addentax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addentax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.