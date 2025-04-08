ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Invests $183,000 in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 739,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 239,332 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 461.4% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 701,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 576,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 20,394 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 384,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 361,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of DNA stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

