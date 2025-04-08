ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Has $81,000 Position in Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGM)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGM – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,104 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Adagio Medical worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adagio Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Adagio Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADGM opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78.

Adagio Medical Profile

Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc, a developmental stage medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of ablation technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers treatment for cardiac arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and ventricular tachycardia.

