Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:AE opened at $37.98 on Friday. Adams Resources & Energy has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average is $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,648,000. Cigogne Management SA bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,330,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.
