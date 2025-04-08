ACK Asset Management LLC Makes New $14.52 Million Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

ACK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 240,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,515,000. Aptiv comprises 1.9% of ACK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ACK Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Aptiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 58,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 18,049 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,527,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,400,000 after acquiring an additional 122,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Aptiv by 1,978.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 224,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 214,116 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,775,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $470,247,000 after purchasing an additional 126,882 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

View Our Latest Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $85.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.