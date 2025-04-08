Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Takes $5.27 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,184. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,080.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,708.89 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,105.65 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,820.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,987.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.43, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.