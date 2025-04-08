Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Purchases 4,216 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.45.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $169.36 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

