Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Purchases 12,221 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,221 shares during the quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 target price (up from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.56.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $203.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $193.86 and a one year high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,802,871.89. The trade was a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

