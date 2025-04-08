Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,604 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Expedia Group by 676.2% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,912,563.95. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $139.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.02 and a 200-day moving average of $175.26. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.43.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

