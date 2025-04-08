9,837 Shares in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.54% of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Price Performance

BSTP opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.71.

About Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF

The Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (BSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with buffered losses and gains through the active use of FLEX options, rebalanced monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

