980 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Purchased by Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 980 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 337.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in FTI Consulting by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,519,000 after acquiring an additional 28,105 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FCN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

FCN opened at $154.89 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.41 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.84.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $894.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

