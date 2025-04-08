71,705 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Greenland Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,550,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 751.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,795,000 after buying an additional 1,059,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,762,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.91. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3256 dividend. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

