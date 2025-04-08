69,262 Shares in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1,337.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Price Targets

HLMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair lowered Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of HLMN opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $349.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

