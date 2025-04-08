691 Shares in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter valued at $12,071,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 84,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 15,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Finally, Monimus Capital Management LP bought a new position in Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

WINA opened at $326.96 on Tuesday. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $295.79 and a fifty-two week high of $431.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $343.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 49.15%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

