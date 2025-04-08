644 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 292.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.56. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.