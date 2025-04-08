6,025 Shares in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 39.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apartment Investment and Management Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.
Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
