6,025 Shares in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 39.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.