569,897 Shares in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 569,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,586,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.65% of Perella Weinberg Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

PWP stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.68. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $27.03.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a negative net margin of 7.37%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.72%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.