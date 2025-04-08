4,712 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Bought by Polymer Capital Management US LLC

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 43,384 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $5,478,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 68,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 66,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Price Performance

Smartsheet stock opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $56.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -941.17, a PEG ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average is $56.11.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.