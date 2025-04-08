42,743 Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,743 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of KB Home at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,708.21. This trade represents a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBH stock opened at $54.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.13. KB Home has a 1 year low of $54.02 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KBH. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on KB Home from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.21.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

