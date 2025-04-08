38,644 Shares in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.13% of CONMED as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, bLong Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

CONMED stock opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $51.74 and a 12-month high of $80.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average of $67.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. CONMED had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CONMED from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

