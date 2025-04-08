37,000 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Purchased by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $419,932,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,512,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,344 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,715,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,099,000 after buying an additional 960,706 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,659,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 925,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,119,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,185,000 after acquiring an additional 804,291 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VICI opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

VICI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

