36,088 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Purchased by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Equifax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 555,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,628,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the period. Lynwood Price Capital Management LP bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $11,927,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $208.69 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.23 and a 12-month high of $309.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EFX. Gordon Haskett upgraded Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equifax

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.