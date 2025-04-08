3,301 Shares in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Bought by Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 55,690 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 71.5% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 33,123 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in GMS by 1,710.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GMS from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on GMS in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on GMS from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.68.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 12,474 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $916,340.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,504.22. The trade was a 28.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

