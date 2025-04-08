3,141 Shares in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Construction Partners by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 400.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROAD. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Construction Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.31. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $103.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

