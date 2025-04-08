3,075 Shares in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GKOS. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of GKOS opened at $85.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.38. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 0.88. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $77.91 and a one year high of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $502,630.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,437 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,380.18. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $162,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,568.04. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Mizuho upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Glaukos from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

