3,054 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Polymer Capital Management US LLC

Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CAP Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb stock opened at $106.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $166.74.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $28,926,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,046,300. This trade represents a 52.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,067,139.08. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,030,357 shares of company stock worth $284,351,868. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

