296,185 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Purchased by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 296,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,388,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

