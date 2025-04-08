2,917 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNCL. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1,128.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 278.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

FNCL opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

