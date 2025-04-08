197,670 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Bought by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 197,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,647,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APO stock opened at $112.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.01. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,697,517.92. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,877,766. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.37.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

