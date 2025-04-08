19,606 Shares in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Purchased by Polymer Capital Management US LLC

Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 567.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:DX opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Dynex Capital Increases Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 35.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.41%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

