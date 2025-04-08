1,695 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Acquired by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDE opened at $108.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.15 and its 200 day moving average is $126.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.9487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

