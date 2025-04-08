16,157 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Purchased by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $28.72.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

