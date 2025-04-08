14,666,600 Shares in Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR) Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,666,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,093,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 17.47% of Atyr PHARMA as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atyr PHARMA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atyr PHARMA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atyr PHARMA by 52.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atyr PHARMA in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATYR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Friday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Atyr PHARMA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Atyr PHARMA Stock Up 8.8 %

ATYR stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $253.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.95. Atyr PHARMA INC has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that Atyr PHARMA INC will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Atyr PHARMA Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

