13,460 Shares in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1,946.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,235,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,484 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,320,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,000,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 34,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $1,403,718.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,781.78. This represents a 27.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $510,651.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,813 shares in the company, valued at $366,092.02. This represents a 58.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,639. 20.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BWIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

BWIN stock opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

