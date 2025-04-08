10,893 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Tandem Investment Partners LLC

Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 5.9% of Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $9,797,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

MDY opened at $478.59 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $557.32 and a 200 day moving average of $574.72.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

