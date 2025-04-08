106,600 Shares in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Purchased by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 106,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Aristides Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Alector as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alector in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alector by 14.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 760,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 94,145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Alector during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Alector by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 30,180 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alector alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Alector from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Alector Price Performance

ALEC opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Alector, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $54.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.41 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 257.54% and a negative return on equity of 108.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alector Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.