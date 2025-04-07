World Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 16,791 Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. World Investment Advisors owned about 0.41% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XMVM. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $47.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average of $56.35. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $46.89 and a 52-week high of $62.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.3854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

