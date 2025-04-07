World Investment Advisors Purchases 970 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

World Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $685.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average of $67.96. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.77 and a one year high of $73.20.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

