World Investment Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

World Investment Advisors raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

