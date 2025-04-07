World Investment Advisors Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,940,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,654,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,497,000 after purchasing an additional 794,494 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,942,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,758,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,236,000.

AIRR opened at $62.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average is $77.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

