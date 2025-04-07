World Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

World Investment Advisors grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 209.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $117.16 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $150.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.1212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

