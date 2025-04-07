World Investment Advisors Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

World Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,321 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,576,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS opened at $87.79 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.40 and a one year high of $119.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

