World Investment Advisors Buys 225 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,261.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.89.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,486.67. The trade was a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,200. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $421.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $515.46 and a 200-day moving average of $524.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.74 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

