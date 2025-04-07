World Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 876,745 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,099,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Style Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target (down from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.32.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $173.79 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.46 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.00. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.